ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Optum Idaho is partnering with the Idaho State Department of Education and C-A-L Ranch Stores to hold its second annual giving campaign and celebration called “Give Cold Feet the Boot.”

The Idaho State Department of Education chose eight elementary schools across Idaho to receive the donation this year, doubling last year’s number. Students at Roberts Elementary School will walk away from school on Wednesday with new, warm winter boots.

C-A-L Ranch Stores is also donating a pair of socks to each child, helping to ensure little feet are kept warm this winter season. For the safety of everyone involved, there will be very limited contact between Give Cold Feet the Boot staff and students.

“Optum Idaho is committed to serving communities throughout our state,” Optum Idaho Executive Director, Georganne Benjamin said. “Thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don’t have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and puts a strain on dedicated teachers, administrators, counselors and support staff. Together with our partners, we are helping to address this concern this winter.”

We will be covering the event today for tonight’s broadcasts.