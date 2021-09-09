TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Housing challenges in the region have reached new heights in recent months, and there is a collaborative effort to gather input from local community members about the specifics of what people are facing.

Teton and Lincoln counties in Wyoming and Teton County, Idaho are collaborating on a study to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing needs to support our communities, businesses and organizations.

“This study will be used as an initial step toward developing more solutions to address community housing needs,” Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton said. “We hope to hear from everyone facing housing challenges in our communities, from employers to employees and residents, so we can fully understand current and future housing needs and preferences.”

If you are an employer in Teton County or Lincoln County, Wyoming or Teton County, Idaho, officials ask you take 10 minutes to fill out the survey about your business, employment needs, and challenges. Officials are looking to better understand how housing availability or the lack thereof for employees is impacting businesses and organizations in the area.

TAKE THE EMPLOYER SURVEY BY CLICKING HERE.

If you are a local employee working in Teton County or Lincoln County, Wyoming or Teton County, Idaho, officials ask you take 10 minutes to fill out the survey about your housing needs, and please share the link below with those you know in the local community. Input from as many community members as possible is critical to help define and address housing needs in our region.

TAKE THE EMPLOYEE/RESIDENT SURVEY IN ENGLISH BY CLICKING HERE.

TOMAR LA ENCUESTA DE EMPLEADOS EN ESPAÑOL HACIENDO CLIC AQUÍ.

Contact Wendy Sullivan from WSW Consulting at wendy@wswconsult.com or 303-579-6702 for more information or any other questions or concerns.

