Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police are asking you to give them a bird for a good cause.

Earlier this month, the department kicked off it’s 2nd Annual “Give the Cops a Bird” Turkey Drive for the Idaho Foodbank.

You are invited to drop off turkeys or money to help purchase turkeys for southeast Idahoans in need during the holidays.

You can drop off your donation at the Pocatello Police Department lobby, 911 North 7th Avenue, 24 hours a day. However, donations during business hours are preferred.

Turkeys or donations will be accepted through November 20.

“We want to do what we can to ensure that no family in our community goes without food this holiday season,” Community Resource Officer Greg Cates said. “Thank you to Lowe’s for donating a freezer to allow us to store the turkeys before we take them over to the Idaho Foodbank.”

Last year, the department received more than 200 turkeys and roughly $3,500 in donations.