POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- Sunday afternoon marked the 59th dinner hosted by the Chubbuck/Pocatello Lions Club and the Parrish Family for those with Special Needs in those cities. The setting for this year’s dinner was the convention center of the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello.

Smiles and laughter filled the air as Christmas music set the tone for the meal. Volunteers helped dish and serve a turkey meal to everyone involved. As many different companies in the area, donated food, or other various things to the group to make the meal as special as possible.

Buddy the Elf and Santa greeted the guests at the dinner.

Carrie Parrish Curtis says “This is the highlight of the Christmas season for not only myself and not only the our family, but the Chubbuck Lions club.” She also said that growing participating with her dad and uncles in the dinner has really given people the best gift you can give during Christmas. “how do you not feel joy when you see everybody around you smiling? And that’s just a gift. I mean, that’s the best gift to give and receive. And not only this time of the year, but every time of year.”

The Lions club was thankful that they were able to host the dinner after last year’s drive thru. They hope that they will continue to be able to host this meal for many more years.

