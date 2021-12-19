AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Santa came early for some kids in an Ammon neighborhood. Kerin Ure, his family and his friends gathered together and dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s Helpers. Where they then get into a horse drawn sleighs and go around the neighborhood.

As they go round they greet kids as Santa and hand out small toys, and winter hats. Aime Ure Kerin’s wife says that they just wanted to make sure that everyone feels loved and remembered by Santa during this time of year. “Santa just wants to make sure that everyone knows that they’re loved and that Santa knows them.” Aime also says that by doing this has helped Kerin and her teach their kids the true meaning of Christmas.

Kerin says that giving to others has always been who he is ever since he was young. “I’ve always been giving, been giving since I was a little boy was in a hospital ward first and kidney troubles and saw kids who were struggling and got a taste of giving then.”

Kerin says that they feel blessed to be where they’re at and wanted to give back to others. “being able to give back has been a blessing to us because there are just so many great families here and they have, you know, been a part of our lives since we’ve been here. And it’s just a way for us to kind of repay that.”

The Ure’s hope to continue doing this every year and continue to give back to the people in the neighborhood where they live.

