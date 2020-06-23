Lori Vallow-Daybell

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lori Vallow-Daybell has not been released from jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they have been getting a series of calls about this, and she has not been released and still is incarcerated in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison Courthouse changed software Tuesday, and the change caused VINE, a program that allows survivors, victims of crime and other concerned citizens to access timely and reliable information about offenders or criminal cases in U.S. jails and prisons, to alert that she was released.

They said it was a glitch.

Vallow-Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office announced this year it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

Daybell was charged with concealing evidence.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the disappearances.

The complicated case began last summer when Lori Daybell’s ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had been estranged, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

Police began investigating the children’s whereabouts after relatives raised concerns. Investigators have said both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed the children were staying with friends.

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Law enforcement officers first searched Chad Daybell’s home on Jan. 3, removing more than 40 items including several pieces of computer equipment.

Authorities have not said how the children died.

