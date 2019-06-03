GoFundMe set up for dog who needs her eye removed because of rattlesnake bite

An Arizona woman has set up a GoFundMe for her beloved dog who now needs its eye removed after being attacked by a rattlesnake during a hike last week in the Superstition Mountains.

“About a mile through the hike, Nellie decided to sniff a bush [and] all of a sudden, she started yelping and bleeding,” Amanda Medell told Fox 10. “Looking at her, seeing she’s in pain – it’s swelling, it’s heartbreaking.”

“[The snake was] at literally my ankles,” added Nicole Hardenbrook, Amanda’s roommate, who was along for the hike. “[I’m] pretty sure it brushed my legs and it’s like, flopped over on its stomach – it was like a blackout moment.”

Amanda and Nellie have become family since Amanda got her seven months ago.

She said after the surgery, she will still take her dog hiking.

“I think I will go hiking with her just because she loves doing it,” Medell said. “I know that she won’t be scared to do it again. But I’m definitely [going to] be more cautious.”

