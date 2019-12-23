Holidays

Neighbors can drop their after-season Tannenbaums at collection sites around Idaho Falls

The city says discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station. So the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls for Christmas tree disposal.

This service is provided until Jan. 30. The disposal sites are for city resident’s use only and are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

Neighbors are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available next spring at the city maintenance garage on Hemmert Avenue.

Click HERE for a map of collection sites. A link to the list of disposal locations is also on the home page of the city’s website. For additional information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491.

Washburn & Michael (Reinhart Park)

Coachman & Broadway (behind car wash)

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

Mound & W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water & Chestnut (NE corner)

W. 13th & Placer

10th & Emerson

17th & Emerson

S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

Bennett & Waid

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

Sykes & Davidson

Ashment & 12th Street

Russet & Lincoln