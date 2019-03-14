Golfer Phil Mickelson says he used consultant in college admissions scandal

Golfer Phil Mickelson said on Twitter Thursday that he is among “thousands” who used the college consulting company accused of orchestrating a massive college admissions bribery scheme.

Mickelson said his family was shocked by the recent revelations about the consultant, William Singer.

Mickelson’s daughter attends Brown University in Providence, R.I.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

Mickelson emphasized that his family was not involved in any fraud.

The golfer has not been charged with a crime or implicated in the bribery scandal.

Federal prosecutors said Singer led a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed sports coaches and other officials to get their children entry to elite universities.

More than 50 people have been charged — prominent among them were TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The colleges have cast themselves as victims and have moved to distance themselves from the coaches, firing or suspending them.

