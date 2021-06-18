POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a new business.

The Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique is open for business.

The store has been up and running for about a month and offers crafts that were made by local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Store owners Jamie Helman-Dollar and Kristi Payne opened this store after running a local craft show for the past eight years.

They believe now is the perfect time to open after a tough 2020.

“I feel like it’s perfect timing,” Payne said. “COVID hurt a lot of people, and people are so ready to get back out. There has been such a push to shop local and help small businesses. The community and outreach for us has been great. It has been really nice.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 144 N Main St.

The post Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique now open appeared first on Local News 8.