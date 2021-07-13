ENNIS, Mont. (KIFI) – The lightning caused Goose Fire that started July 1 has burned 3,326 acres and 5% contained.

It is 32 miles SSE of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass and is putting up a large plume that is visible in Island Park.

The fire progressed about a mile and a half southward Monday and overnight. Fire activity was due to high winds and extremely dry fuels. Crews will scout areas to extend existing handline near the southern portion of the fire.

To the north, crews will further secure spot fires on the northeastern flank by digging handline and “plumbing” the area with hoses and water-handling equipment. The equipment will be shuttled across Cliff Lake by boat. Aerial resources will be assisting ground crews with bucket drops along the northern side of the fire and providing assistance in monitoring fire growth.

Engine crews are patrolling and monitoring around area structures. Heavy equipment resources along Jackpine Road continue to make 1/4- 1/2 mile of progress a day on establishing a wide fuel break to use for potential future burn operations.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced extended area closures to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds. Refunds for reservations will be processed by recreation.gov. Official closure information can be found HERE.

STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest moved into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Monday. Campfires and stove fires (including charcoal barbecues and grills) are prohibited in the area unless using permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking, unless in a vehicle, a building, or an area 3 feet in diameter cleared of vegetation, is also restricted.

NR Team 5 will host a virtual community meeting on the Goose Fire Facebook page Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

