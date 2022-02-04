SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Party officials have voted to punish Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and advanced a rule change that would prohibit candidates from participating in presidential debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

GOP officials took a voice vote to approve both measures at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City.

The measure stops short of calling for Cheney and Kinzinger to be expelled from the party.

Even so, the censure resolution describes those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

