WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing a primary challenger to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, a remarkable step for a party leader that effectively lends his weight to the effort to purge one of former President Donald Trump’s chief critics from Congress.

Cheney is the vice chairwoman of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy is determined to win back control of the House in this fall’s midterm elections.

But Republicans are desperate for Trump’s backing for candidates in many regions where the he retains enormous hold over the party.

