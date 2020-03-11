IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gordman’s Department Store in Blackfoot will host its grand opening Tuesday, March 31. A store in Burley will also open at the same time.

Formerly known as Beall’s Department Store, the Houston based Stage Stores parent company announced its new emphasis on apparel and home decor in January.

“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.

Gordman’s announced it would open its doors with a $1,000 donation to Blackfoot High School.