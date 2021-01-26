MGN Online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Governor Mark Gordon says Biden administration plans to stop issuing new oil and gas leases on federal land would have severe economic consequences in Wyoming.

Gordon said there have been multiple media reports which indicate President Joe Biden intends to impose an oil and gas lease moratorium while the administration reviews the overall federal oil and gas leasing program.

“The President’s decision to halt Federal leasing on oil and gas under the guise of a ‘pause’ is beyond misguided,” Governor Gordon said. “It is disingenuous, disheartening and a crushing blow to the economies of many Western States, particularly Wyoming. No matter how it is framed, this action is still a ban on leasing.” Gordon said the proposed action threatens thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues.

