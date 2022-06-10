CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, June 13 in honor and memory of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo.

Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing who were killed in an Osprey aircraft crash during a training exercise in southern California on Wednesday.

Equipment recovery efforts “have begun” and an investigation into the incident involving a MV-22B Osprey is “underway.”

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.

In March, four US service members were killed when the MV-22B Osprey aircraft they were traveling in crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway.

