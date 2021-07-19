CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Ten Republican governors, led by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, issued a joint statement Monday in opposition to President Biden’s efforts to interfere in the market and forcing financial institutions to restrict capital access for fossil fuel projects in response to recent actions taken by the Biden Administration.

The Governors’ joint statement is below:

“As the American economy recovers and Americans take to the roadways this summer, the nation’s average gas price is the highest in seven years at more than $3 a gallon. Since taking office, President Biden has used executive action to interfere in the market and force banks to bend their will to the left’s energy policies, including efforts to gut the oil, gas, and coal industries. These policies have punished consumers still recovering from the pandemic. Instead of fostering innovation, this misguided approach to repressing enterprise is crippling our future and slowing progress towards genuine climate solutions. Solving climate related issues should be done through innovation, not regulation. An all-American, all-of-the above energy strategy grows the economy, establishes reliability, strengthens national security, protects the environment, and builds a prosperous future for generations to come. America’s energy renaissance, including new technology for coal, oil, and gas production, has propelled the United States to be a global leader in exporting in-demand fossil fuel products. As the world transitions to a more diverse energy future, blocking financial capital for fossil fuel projects is government overreach at its most damaging, needlessly resulting in American—and even global—energy poverty. We will reject any attempt by the Biden Administration to jeopardize American national, energy, and economic security by forcing financial institutions to restrict capital access for fossil fuel projects.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Signatories to the statement include Governor Mark Gordon (WY), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Doug Ducey (AZ), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Pete Ricketts (NE), Governor Doug Burgum (ND), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Spencer Cox (UT) and Governor Greg Abbott (TX)

The post Gov. Gordon leads governors in fight against Pres. Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies appeared first on Local News 8.