CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on three bills on Thursday.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|SF0007
|SEA0014
|Wyoming gaming commission-scrivener error correction.
|SF0067
|SEA0019
|State funded capital construction.
A letter addressing SF0007 is below.
<object class="wp-block-file__embed" data="https://localnews8.b-cdn.net/2022/03/L_-_SEA14_Gaming_Commission-scrivener_error.pdf" type="application/pdf" style="width:100%;height:600px" aria-label="Embed of 22 Senate Enrolled Act 14 – Wyoming Gaming Commission-scrivener error
The Governor also exercised his veto authority on the following bill:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|F0098
|SEA0018
|Federal emergency COVID-19 relief funding-limitations.
The Governor’s veto letter for SF0098 is below.
<object class="wp-block-file__embed" data="https://localnews8.b-cdn.net/2022/03/L_-_SEA18_Federal_Emergency_COVID-19_relief_funding.pdf" type="application/pdf" style="width:100%;height:600px" aria-label="Embed of Veto of SF0098/SEAct No. 18/Senate File 98 – Federal emergency COVID-19
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website.
