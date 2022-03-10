CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on three bills on Thursday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title SF0007 SEA0014 Wyoming gaming commission-scrivener error correction. SF0067 SEA0019 State funded capital construction.

A letter addressing SF0007 is below.

The Governor also exercised his veto authority on the following bill:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title F0098 SEA0018 Federal emergency COVID-19 relief funding-limitations.

The Governor’s veto letter for SF0098 is below.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website.

The post Gov. Gordon signs 2 bills, vetoes 1 bill Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.