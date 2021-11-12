CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has signed HB1002 – Federal COVID vaccine mandates-prohibition and remedies-2.

The ultimate product of the Special Session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month, the bill supports the Governor’s continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors.

The Governor said he had already committed to challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates in the courts prior to the Special Session being called. While he appreciates the Legislature’s support for Executive branch efforts previously in progress through this bill, he also expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers of holding the special session.

“This bill confirms the Legislature’s support for the Executive branch’s previously-expressed determination to fight federal overreach in the courts,” Governor Gordon said. “I thank the Legislature for recognizing their distinct constitutional responsibility as appropriators in forwarding resources to support this endeavor. The people of Wyoming can rest assured that this Governor will always be committed to protecting the constitutionally enumerated rights of Wyoming citizens.”

Wyoming has filed three separate legal actions to challenge the federal vaccine mandates. These include a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees; a lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees; and a lawsuit seeking to prevent the administration from enforcing a rule imposing a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers throughout the nation.

HB1002 provides $4 million in funding for legal challenges to any COVID-19 vaccination mandates passed by the Federal government.

