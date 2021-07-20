CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – To help prevent potential gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel shortages, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) that puts in place temporary emergency rules for the Wyoming Department of Transportation allowing drivers to make extra fuel deliveries.

The order is effective July 20 through August 20.

Demand for fuel has increased due to post-pandemic travel in the United States, with increases in travel and tourism seen throughout the state. In addition, an early fire season has resulted in increased fire suppression efforts which have also impacted demand for various fuels across the western United States.

“It is critical that we have adequate fuel supplies. This is particularly necessary for air support during this fire season,” Governor Gordon said. “These emergency rules will help increase fuel deliveries without potentially harmful delays.”

The emergency rule suspends regulations on driving hours to allow drivers to meet the increased demand for fuel, but still indicates drivers cannot be on the road when they are fatigued. Fuel delivery companies are specifically asked to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of both the public and company drivers.

This order applies specifically to drivers bringing gasoline, diesel or aviation fuel to Wyoming or doing in-state deliveries. The order also aligns Wyoming with other surrounding states, which have implemented similar executive orders.

You can view the order HERE.

For questions pertaining to enforcement, contact Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dustin Ragon at 777-4872.

