CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 12 bills on Tuesday.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|HB0021
|HEA0002
|Repealing exemption for one-way pagers.
|HB0030
|HEA0003
|School finance-increasing cash reserves.
|HB0037
|HEA0004
|Juvenile justice data reporting.
|HB0059
|HEA0006
|Worker’s compensation-COVID-19.
|HB0070
|HEA0007
|Digital identity protection.
|HB0086
|HEA0008
|Genetic data privacy-amendments.
|HJ0001
|HEJR0001
|Supreme court justices and district judges-retirement.
|SF0059
|SEA0007
|Game and fish fund-investments.
|SF0058
|SEA0008
|Wyoming council for women’s issues-workforce services.
|SF0057
|SEA0009
|Chancery court vacancy amendments.
|SF0046
|SEA0010
|Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.
|SF0045
|SEA0011
|Military department-annual report.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.
