CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|HB00045
|HEA0009
|Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.
|HB0043
|HEA0010
|Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.
|HB0039
|HEA0011
|Pre-application determinations for licensing.
|HB0007
|HEA0012
|Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.
|HB0065
|HEA0013
|County tax protest-filing date.
|HB0079
|HEA0014
|Employment support fund-amendments.
|HB0087
|HEA0015
|Insurance investment amendments.
|HB0088
|HEA0016
|Name change notice publication of minors amendment.
|HB0108
|HEA0017
|Funeral service practitioner amendments.
|HB0110
|HEA0018
|Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.
|HB0125
|HEA0019
|Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.
|HB0017
|HEA0020
|Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.
|HB0004
|HEA0021
|Water permits-livestock on federal land.
|HB0080
|HEA0022
|Campaign reports-amendments.
|HB0052
|HEA0023
|Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.
|HB0047
|HEA0024
|Local impact assistance payments.
|HB0033
|HEA0025
|Community health services-continued redesign efforts.
|HB0015
|HEA0026
|Political subdivision club liquor licenses.
|HB0016
|HEA0027
|Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.
|HB0018
|HEA0028
|Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.
|HB0060
|HEA0029
|Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.
|HB0062
|HEA0030
|Insurance amendments.
|HB0076
|HEA0031
|Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.
|HB0081
|HEA0032
|Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.
|HB0082
|HEA0033
|Military discharge and benefits.
|SF0006
|SEA0013
|Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.
|SF0034
|SEA0015
|Inheritance tax fees-repeal.
|SF0068
|SEA0016
|Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
|SF0075
|SEA0017
|Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.
The post Gov. Gordon takes action on 29 bills Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.