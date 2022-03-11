CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on eight bills on Friday.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|HB0117
|HEA0034
|Occupational therapy licensure compact.
|HB0031
|HEA0048
|Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program.
|SF0049
|SEA0023
|Repeal of specified state boards and commissions.
|SF0019
|SEA0026
|County optional property tax refund program.
|SF0032
|SEA0028
|K-3 reading assessment and intervention program.
|SF0038
|SEA0030
|Monthly ad valorem tax revisions.
|SF0043
|SEA0034
|Community college district elections.
|SF0011
|SEA0036
|Display of state flag.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website.
