CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on eight bills on Friday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title HB0117 HEA0034 Occupational therapy licensure compact. HB0031 HEA0048 Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program. SF0049 SEA0023 Repeal of specified state boards and commissions. SF0019 SEA0026 County optional property tax refund program. SF0032 SEA0028 K-3 reading assessment and intervention program. SF0038 SEA0030 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions. SF0043 SEA0034 Community college district elections. SF0011 SEA0036 Display of state flag.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website.

The post Gov. Gordon takes action on 8 bills Friday appeared first on Local News 8.