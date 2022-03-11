CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on eight bills on Friday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.   Enrolled Act #  Bill Title
HB0117  HEA0034  Occupational therapy licensure compact.
HB0031  HEA0048 Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program.
SF0049  SEA0023 Repeal of specified state boards and commissions.
SF0019  SEA0026 County optional property tax refund program.
SF0032  SEA0028            K-3 reading assessment and intervention program.
SF0038  SEA0030 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions.
SF0043  SEA0034 Community college district elections.
SF0011  SEA0036 Display of state flag.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website. 

