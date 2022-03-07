CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Monday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title SF0023 SEA0001 Nursing home administrators. SF0031 SEA0002 Absenteeism and truancy. SF0002 SEA0003 Legislative budget. SF0029 SEA0004 Liability for governmental healthcare providers-amendment. SF0024 SEA0005 Pharmacist and pharmacy technician practice. SF0039 SEA0006 Firemen’s pension plan benefits. HB0009 HEA0001 Economic development programs-tribal inclusion. HB0046 HEA0005 Partnership challenge loan program-amendments.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found HERE.

The post Gov. Gordon takes action on 8 bills on Monday appeared first on Local News 8.