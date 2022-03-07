CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Monday.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|SF0023
|SEA0001
|Nursing home administrators.
|SF0031
|SEA0002
|Absenteeism and truancy.
|SF0002
|SEA0003
|Legislative budget.
|SF0029
|SEA0004
|Liability for governmental healthcare providers-amendment.
|SF0024
|SEA0005
|Pharmacist and pharmacy technician practice.
|SF0039
|SEA0006
|Firemen’s pension plan benefits.
|HB0009
|HEA0001
|Economic development programs-tribal inclusion.
|HB0046
|HEA0005
|Partnership challenge loan program-amendments.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found HERE.
The post Gov. Gordon takes action on 8 bills on Monday appeared first on Local News 8.