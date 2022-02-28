CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced he has begun the process to end Wyoming’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration effective March 14.

“As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase. This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately,” Governor Gordon said. “That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors. Use the tools we now have available and stay home when you’re sick.”

The Governor has been coordinating with impacted Executive Branch agencies and licensing boards to ensure they are prepared to make adjustments, where necessary. The Wyoming Department of Health will continue to serve as a resource for COVID-19 information and support. Throughout the pandemic, the PHE declaration has provided the state with flexibility and resources for Wyoming’s response and recovery efforts. Most Wyomingites will not be affected by ending the PHE. The limited scope of impacts include:

The expiration of the federally funded SNAP emergency allotment, which will take effect May 1, 2022.

Elimination of emergency rule changes to licensure requirements for the Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing

“I extend my appreciation to our medical community, first responders, public health officials and National Guard volunteers statewide who have shown their commitment to the people of Wyoming throughout this pandemic,” the Governor said. “As we wind down from the emergency, the public can expect to see some changes in how information is relayed.”

