CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon is reminding Wyoming homeowners they may qualify for a partial property tax refund through funding made available by legislation he signed into law in March.

The Property Tax Refund Program has a deadline of June 6, 2022, and is open to homeowners who have been Wyoming residents for the past five years that have paid their 2021 property tax in full. Homeowners must also meet income requirements specific to the county of residence and personal asset limits.

“Wyoming has not raised tax rates, and yet Wyoming citizens are feeling the pinch as their home values have risen,” Governor Gordon said. “They are seeing it in their assessed valuations on their property. Homeowners need some relief, and this program offers some.”

The legislation states that refunds shall not exceed half of your 2021 property tax bill, and includes limits based on the median residential property tax liability of the applicant’s county of residence.

Application forms and additional information are available from your local county treasurer and from the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Applications may be submitted online at https://wptrs.wyo.gov/ or mailed to the Department of Revenue.

