BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – More than half the nation’s governors are calling on President Joe Biden to address the border crisis immediately.

Governor Brad Little joined 25 other governors in requesting an in-person meeting with President Biden to find solutions to the national security and public health crisis created by the unenforced border with Mexico.

“The sustained availability of drugs and the impact from crime related to drug abuse – including property and violent crimes – present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans. Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. America’s governors, including me, are asking the President to talk to us and work with us on solutions to the crisis,” Governor Little said.

The governors said in the letter many states have stepped up and committed unprecedented resources to support security at the border.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” the governors said. “We come directly to you seeking an open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens.”

You can view the governors’ letter here.

