BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – During this National Police Week, Governor Brad Little is showing our law enforcement Idaho “backs the blue” by providing $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to frontline personnel at Idaho State Police.

“Idaho truly is a state that ‘backs the blue.’ While other places seek to ‘defund the police,’ here in Idaho we are defending the police! Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us. The new $1,000 ‘Defend the Police’ payments are one small way we can recognize their courage and sacrifice, especially during the pandemic. I encourage all Idahoans to thank a police officer this week, and throughout the year,” Governor Little said.

More than 360 commissioned officers and regional communications center personnel at the Idaho State Police will be the recipients of the $1,000 Defend the Police payments.

The post Gov. Little announces $1,000 “Defend the Police” bonuses for frontline ISP personnel appeared first on Local News 8.