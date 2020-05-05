Coronavirus Coverage

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced the full eligibility criteria and process for small businesses to apply for an Idaho Rebound cash grant Monday.

Little announced last week $300 million in cash grants will be made available to Idaho small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Cash grants of up to $10,000 will be directly deposited into the bank accounts for eligible businesses. More than 30,000 businesses could benefit.

The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee finalized the eligibility criteria and related details.

Applications will be handled in two waves:

Eligible entities with one to 19 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 11 through noon MDT on May 18

Eligible entities with one to 50 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 18 through noon MDT on May 22

All applicants must first establish a secure Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account, if you do not already have one, in order to protect your personal and business information on submitted applications.

All eligibility criteria, information on how to apply along with instructions on how to gain a TAP account are available HERE.

Recipients of the grants will be shared at Transparent.Idaho.Gov when information is available.