BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced two changes to his senior staff and the recent addition of a new press secretary.

Jamie Neill started Monday as the Governor’s new Policy Director. Neill will lead a team of policy advisors to advance the Governor’s priorities for Idaho. Neill had been the Director of Government Affairs for the Idaho Medical Association since 2020 after working nine years on Capitol Hill for Congressman Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) and Congressman Doc Hastings (R-Wash.).

Sara Stover has been promoted to Director of Cabinet Affairs and will work closely with state agency directors to align agency operations with the Governor’s priorities. Stover will continue to serve as the Governor’s senior policy advisor for healthcare, a role she has held since 2019. She has worked for the executive branch since 2001, previously working at the Governor’s Division of Financial Management under Governors Butch Otter, Jim Risch, and Dirk Kempthorne. She also served as a policy aide to Governors Risch and Kempthorne.

Madison Hardy started in May as the Governor’s new press secretary. Hardy had been a reporter with KIVI-TV in Boise and the Coeur d’Alene Press, and she completed a legislative internship for the McClure Center for Public Policy Research through the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho.

“All members of my team share my goal of making Idaho the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay. They embrace a spirit of public service, and I have the utmost confidence they will continue to work hard for the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

