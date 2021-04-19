BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Monday he appointed Mark Tschampl as Chief Administrator at the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.

“As a veteran himself, I have the utmost confidence Mark will serve and support those who have served our country,” Governor Little said. “His career experience in the military and leadership roles in numerous civilian positions will prove to be extremely valuable in his new role.”

Tschampl was a Commander in the U.S. Air Force, Security Forces, serving from 1998 to 2005. He spent eight years as the director of the Health and Wellness Center on Mountain Home Air Force Base and has been working as a bureau chief within the Family and Community Services Division at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. He received his Master’s in Health and Human Performance from Iowa State University.

“It is my greatest honor to be appointed by Governor Little as the Chief Administrator of the Idaho Division of Veteran Services,” Tschampl said. “As a combat veteran and member of a military family, no work is more important to me than serving those who have served our great nation.”

Tschampl began in his new role Monday.

