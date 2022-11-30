BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Susie Jensen to the First Judicial District.

Jensen is the Chief Bonner County Public Defender in Sandpoint where she oversees six other attorneys and seven staff members. Born and raised in Sandpoint, Jensen received her bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., and then graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law.

During law school she clerked for one of her now predecessors, District Judge Steve Verby. She has more than 10 years of experience defending and supervising the defense of individuals charged with all manner of felony and misdemeanor criminal charges. Jensen is well respected and strongly supported by her peers in the community.

“I thank Governor Little for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the people of Bonner County and the First Judicial District. I promise to uphold the laws and Constitution of this great state, and to treat every person in front of me with fairness and respect,” Jensen said.

The position Jensen will fill is chambered in Sandpoint and will cover Bonner County cases. She will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Barbara Buchanan, who was appointed by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and served 10 years as a District Court Judge.

The First Judicial District is made up of Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone Counties.

The post Gov. Little appoints Susie Jensen to First Judicial District appeared first on Local News 8.