BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little announced 22 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through improvement of public infrastructure.

“We are grateful to partner with these Idaho communities and assist them in improving infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey, said. “We are excited to see these public facility and community center projects come to fruition, bringing growth and development across the state.”

All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor. The cities and counties receiving CDBG and RCIF grants are:

Public Facility Awards

City of Driggs – Housing – $500,000

City of Preston – Sewer – $500,000

City of Priest River – Water – $500,000

Custer County – Fire Station – $175,000

City of Dayton – Water – $500,000

City of Nezperce – Sewer – $500,000

City of Juliaetta – Sewer – $500,000

City of McCammon – Fire Station – $500,000

Twin Falls County – Fire Tanker – $130,000

City of Kamiah – Water – $280,000

Gooding County – Fire Engine – $500,000

City of Bliss – Water – $500,000

City of Salmon – Water – $500,000

Downtown Revitalization Award

City of Montpelier – $500,000

Senior and Community Center Awards

City of McCall – $225,000

Blaine County – $207,203

City of St. Maries – $225,000

Lincoln County – $225,000

City of Grand View – $150,000

Job Creation Award

Jerome County – $400,000

CDBG CARES I Awards

Gooding County – New Ambulance and Equipment– $350,000

Washington County – New Ambulance and Equipment– $300,000

The Idaho CDBG program supports Idaho cities and counties with development of necessary public infrastructure. The grant program, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is used to construct projects that benefit low – and moderate – income persons, help prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions, or address damage caused by natural disasters in local areas.

The post Gov. Little awards grants supporting community development appeared first on Local News 8.