BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little announced 22 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through improvement of public infrastructure.
“We are grateful to partner with these Idaho communities and assist them in improving infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey, said. “We are excited to see these public facility and community center projects come to fruition, bringing growth and development across the state.”
All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor. The cities and counties receiving CDBG and RCIF grants are:
Public Facility Awards
- City of Driggs – Housing – $500,000
- City of Preston – Sewer – $500,000
- City of Priest River – Water – $500,000
- Custer County – Fire Station – $175,000
- City of Dayton – Water – $500,000
- City of Nezperce – Sewer – $500,000
- City of Juliaetta – Sewer – $500,000
- City of McCammon – Fire Station – $500,000
- Twin Falls County – Fire Tanker – $130,000
- City of Kamiah – Water – $280,000
- Gooding County – Fire Engine – $500,000
- City of Bliss – Water – $500,000
- City of Salmon – Water – $500,000
Downtown Revitalization Award
- City of Montpelier – $500,000
Senior and Community Center Awards
- City of McCall – $225,000
- Blaine County – $207,203
- City of St. Maries – $225,000
- Lincoln County – $225,000
- City of Grand View – $150,000
Job Creation Award
- Jerome County – $400,000
CDBG CARES I Awards
- Gooding County – New Ambulance and Equipment– $350,000
- Washington County – New Ambulance and Equipment– $300,000
The Idaho CDBG program supports Idaho cities and counties with development of necessary public infrastructure. The grant program, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is used to construct projects that benefit low – and moderate – income persons, help prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions, or address damage caused by natural disasters in local areas.
