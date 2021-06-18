BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Some of our law enforcement may be showing up at the United States-Mexico Border.

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced he is supporting Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in their efforts to protect the American people.

He explained his motivation in an emailed statement saying:

“The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people – Idahoans – against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris Administration. Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction, and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day. It is time for our nation’s Governors to do what the federal government won’t – secure the border. Idaho is evaluating our resources, and I will have more to share with Idahoans about our support of this important call to protect our country.”

Governor Little says he is evaluating our resources and will have more to share later.

