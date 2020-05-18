Coronavirus Coverage

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Self-employed individuals economically impacted by COVID-19 now may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 in cash support through the Idaho Rebound cash grants for small businesses.

The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee on Friday approved the eligibility expansion to the self-employed.

“Idaho made $300 million available in cash support to small businesses – more than any other state,” Governor Little said. “Expanding this resource to self-employed business owners should help them get back on their feet and relieve some of the financial loss brought about by this unexpected and unwelcome virus. I appreciate Idaho workers and businesses for their determination during these uncertain times, and for their dedication in reinforcing consumer and employee confidence by operating safely.”

Applications for the cash grants started coming in May 11 for businesses with one to 19 employees. To date, the state has approved or issued more than 2,600 applications for a total of approximately $26 million in grants.

Information about the fund distributions can be found HERE.

The application cycle for self-employed individuals will start on May 27. Applicants need to create a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account and are encouraged to do so prior to their application phase opening.

Additional information on how to apply for the Idaho Rebound cash grants is available HERE.