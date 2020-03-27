Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little signed an executive order directing the transfer of $39.3 million from the Tax Relief Fund to the disaster emergency account.

That is the maximum amount allowed under law.

This executive order will make the money immediately available. It will allow the state to purchase personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers, more test kits, lab supplies and hospital beds.

Little announced this in a press conference Friday.

You can view the press conference below.