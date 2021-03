POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A year ago Thursday, the World Health Organization informed the nation we were in a pandemic.

Governor Brad Little discussed the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho and toured the vaccine clinic Thursday.

You can watch it below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The post Gov. Little holds press conference Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.