BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You can participate in an hour long statewide telephone town hall with Governor Brad Little Tuesday at noon (MDT).

You can join by:

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic or election will be addressed.