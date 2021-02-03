BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash near Boise Tuesday night.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation. Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us. Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard bravely take on the inherent dangers of their work to serve the people of Idaho and the United States whenever called upon. As Idahoans, let’s quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice. Please join me in prayer for the heroes we lost and seek to comfort all the lives they touched,” Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor’s flag directive is as follows:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Please be advised that flags should be lowered to half-staff starting Wednesday, February 3, 2021, for the tragic loss of three Idaho Army National Guard personnel who lost their lives during a training flight. The flags will be at half-staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021, until the day following the final memorial service, per Idaho Code 67-820. The Governor’s Office will send out an additional notification and update the web site at https://gov.idaho.gov/flag-status/ when the date of the final memorial service is identified. Directive: American flags and State of Idaho flags shall be flown at half-staff from Wednesday, February 3, 2021, until the day following the final memorial service.

The post Gov. Little issues half-staff flag directive in honor of three guardsmen killed appeared first on Local News 8.