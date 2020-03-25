Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Effective immediately, Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

Idaho has more than 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state.

“A stay home orders citizens to self isolate at home, if you can, not just if you’re sick,” Little said.

You can leave home to obtain essential services.

Grocery stores, medical facilities and essential businesses will remain open.

The governor also issued a new “extreme emergency” declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho’s health care system.

“We are doing everything at the appropriate time,” Little said of the stay-at-home order. “We are all in this together.”

Both Washington state and Oregon have also issued statewide stay-at-home orders in recent days.

