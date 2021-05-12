BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday, Governor Brad Little and 19 other governors urged immediate action to secure the United States-Mexico border.

“The border is neither closed nor secure,” the governors said. “The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all our states…We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this Administration’s misguided actions.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported a “staggering surge” in recent illegal border crossings, the governors noted, including 172,000 encounters just in March – the highest in 20 years – and close to 19,000 unaccompanied children.

Governor Little and the other governors pointed out the border crisis is “entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals” executed within Biden and Harris’ first 100 days in office.

“The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system,” the governors said.

You can read the full letter HERE.

The post Gov. Little joins 19 other governors to call on Biden, Harris to act on border crisis appeared first on Local News 8.