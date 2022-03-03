BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little kicked off “Operation Esto Perpetua” Thursday, a new strategy mentioned in his January 10 State of the State address that will serve to combat Idaho’s growing drug threat.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Little said the increasing availability of drugs – high supply, low price, and totally unpredictable potency – along with the impact on Idaho communities from abuse and crime related to drug abuse, present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans.

Operation Esto Perpetua includes both a Law Enforcement Panel and a Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. The Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl will meet regularly throughout the state over the next couple of months. They will hear from local law enforcement and members of the public about their loved ones’ experiences with fentanyl and meth. The Citizens Action Group will take input and comments from the public at each stop.

“I encourage Idahoans to participate in the regional meetings coming up over the next two months and share their personal experiences with the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. We need to hear from Idahoans about the impacts of fentanyl and meth in the lives of their loved ones,” Governor Little said.

More information about Operation Esto Perpetua and upcoming meetings is available HERE.

The Law Enforcement Panel includes:

Col. Ked Wills of the Idaho State Police

Pocatello Chief of Police Roger Schei, representing the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, representing the Idaho Sheriffs Association

Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia, representing the Fraternal Order of the Police

Marianne King, director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy

Luke Malek, attorney and former prosecutor

The Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl includes:

Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Brian Thomas

Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts

Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond

House Speaker Scott Bedke

Senator Abby Lee

Dana Kirkham, former mayor of Ammon, eastern Idaho mother

One other public member to be named

Luke Malek will chair the action group

To reinforce Idaho’s commitment to this effort, Governor Little is seeking $250,000 to carry out the objectives of Operation Esto Perpetua.

