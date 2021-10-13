BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little on Monday proclaimed the month of October “Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” and encouraged all Idahoans to seek out the health care workers in their lives and communities and show their respect, appreciation, and support for the sacrifices health care workers are making to get us through an unprecedented public health crisis.

Governor Little is traveling the state this week to thank health care workers in hospitals across Idaho, and more and more students, families, and communities are finding creative ways to show their gratitude for these heroes of the pandemic.

The full text of the Governor’s proclamation follows:

WHEREAS, staff at Idaho hospitals and long-term care facilities are overwhelmed and working tirelessly and heroically to meet the needs of patients and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, health care staff are in the midst of an unprecedented and devastating wave of critically ill patients and are exhausting all resources to expand and deliver health care to them; and WHEREAS, these health care heroes are putting the health, safety and wellbeing of these patients and residents in their charge ahead of their own; and WHEREAS, these health care heroes continue to respond to and care for each patient, despite the challenges, despair, and the unknown; and WHEREAS, through their dedication and fortitude, against a devastating enemy, they work together to save lives and help guide Idahoans in all their health care needs; and WHEREAS, health care workers deserve our respect, appreciation, and steadfast support for being there for every Idahoan during these difficult times. NOW THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of Idaho, do hereby proclaim October 2021 to be Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month in Idaho, and I ask all Idahoans to step up and speak out in support of the health care workers in their communities, to remind them they are critical to our health and well-being, and to show them they have our utmost admiration. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 12th day of October in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-one.

