BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor Friday and delivered his Second Inaugural Address, pledging to continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools.

The Governor, along with Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and other constitutional officers, was sworn in by Idaho Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan during a public ceremony held at the Idaho Capitol today.

Governor Little expressed deep gratitude to the people of Idaho and credited Idaho’s enduring values for our historic success.

“No matter how much things seem to change around us – and change is inevitable – our Idaho values never seem to drift away from us. Idahoans are still as tough yet compassionate and self-reliant yet community minded as we were from the earliest days of our state’s history when Teresa’s and my ancestors arrived well over 125 years ago,” Governor Little said.

The Governor’s first term was marked by record investments in education and infrastructure, unprecedented tax relief, and historic red tape reduction. Idaho emerged from the pandemic with the strongest economy in the nation and continually ranks first or near first in economic strength, budget stability, and good government.

Governor Little reiterated his goal: to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return.

“We’ve had our share of hardship and challenges over the past few years, but I have learned we will reach my goal when we put Idaho first and focus on what matters well beyond our time here – doubling down on our support for school children, supporting our neighbors in need, tax relief, cutting red tape, improving our quality of life – all while making long-range investments that stand the test of time,” he added.

Governor Little pledged to continue leading the state with integrity, civility, and humility.

“Success builds success, and the people of Idaho have continually demonstrated they want our state to keep getting better. It is just who we are,” Governor Little said.

A complete copy of Governor Little’s Second Inaugural Address (as prepared) is below.

2023 Inaugural Address

The Honorable Brad Little

33rd Governor of Idaho

Friday, January 6, 2023 Teresa and our family, my fellow constitutional officers, Mr. Speaker, Mr. Pro Tem, honored legislators, Mr. Chief Justice, and members of the judiciary. I stand before you incredibly humbled and grateful. The people of Idaho have placed their trust in me to be their Governor for another four years. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you – the people of Idaho – as the 33rd Governor of our great state. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. First, I want to recognize the men and women of our National Guard and echo Teresa’s comments. The past few years have highlighted even more the tremendous value of our guardsmen in a time of need. These Idahoans sacrifice their safety and time with their families to serve our state and our nation. America and Idaho are a better place because of the service rendered by these selfless neighbors and friends. Thank you, Guardsmen, for everything you do to strengthen our state, keep us safe, and protect the values we all hold dear. Idaho is a special place. Yes, Idaho is vast, diverse, and unique in many ways, but it is our people that really sets us apart from every other place. From Boise to Buhl, Cambridge to Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello to Pierce, and everywhere in between, Idahoans for generations have always stepped to up to support their neighbors and improve their communities. When we see a need, we don’t sit idly by and let others (or government) find a solution. Whether it is in our churches, schools, or neighborhoods, Idahoans are there for each other. They work hard, press forward in the face of challenges, and never lose sight of what is most important – opportunity, faith, family, and freedom. One of the greatest blessings of being in this job is getting to see that spirit of service play out in communities across our state. No matter how much things seem to change around us – and change is inevitable – our Idaho values never seem to drift away from us. Idahoans are still as tough yet compassionate and self-reliant yet community minded as we were from the earliest days of our state’s history when Teresa’s and my ancestors arrived well over 125 years ago. Those enduring Idaho values have established the foundation of our incredible success. For the past three decades, I have seen Idaho Governors lead with their own take on our Idaho values. For Phil Batt, a stalwart Republican, it was about governing with the lightest hand. For Dirk Kempthorne, it was about empowering families and children with better education opportunities. For Jim Risch, it was about not wasting a short but unique chance to put your foot on the gas and make huge progress on critical issues. For Butch Otter, it was about wisely navigating a prolonged economic crisis with courage and putting his love of Idaho at the forefront of his decisions. For me, it has always been about putting Idaho first. By now you know my goal: to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return. We’ve had our share of hardship and challenges over the past few years, but I have learned we will reach my goal when we put Idaho first and focus on what matters well beyond our time here – doubling down on our support for school children, supporting our neighbors in need, tax relief, cutting red tape, improving our quality of life – all while making long-range investments that stand the test of time. Our enduring Idaho values are also the reason we will continue down this path of prosperity. Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation. We will continue to lead in economic resiliency, budget stability, and good government if we continue to put Idaho first. Success builds success, and the people of Idaho have continually demonstrated they want our state to keep getting better. It is just who we are. My first term as Governor has reinforced the famous saying, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you do not care who gets the credit.” What we do here is far more important than any one of us, and the work we do will outlive us all. With that in mind, I want the people of Idaho to know that in my second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor, I will lead with integrity, civility, and humility – always putting Idaho first. God bless Idaho, God bless America, and God bless our children and our grandchildren – Idaho’s future. Thank you.

