Health

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Governor Brad Little is urging Idahoans to remain calm about the coronavirus, but at the same time, letting us know the state is preparing if it does come here.

The governor made this statement on Twitter:

“Hi. I’m Governor Brad Little. My fellow Idahoans, I want to reach out personally to let you know Idaho is carefully monitoring the virus. The immediate risk to the general public is and continues to be low. None the less, I’m creating a working group of our agencies leaders in healthcare, education, business and government to make sure all communities are prepared. In the meantime, I ask you to remain vigilant wash your hands regularly, stay home if sick, avoid sick people and cover your cough and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue. We are working hard to make sure our response and level of care rises to the expectations of our citizens. Watch for updates from my office in the coming days and weeks thank you.”