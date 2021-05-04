BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little recently signed Senate Bill 1199 into law.

The bill directs $45 million toward new investments in internet connectivity for underserved areas to improve commerce, economic growth and education, on top of close to $50 million made available for broadband investments last year.

The investment supports more remote healthcare access and improved educational and economic opportunities in rural Idaho.

The investment includes $45 million from “Building Idaho’s Future,” Governor Little’s plan to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, broadband and other critical areas to propel our state forward.

“Added investments in broadband connectivity will assist with our ongoing COVID-19 response and present better opportunities for economic development in underserved parts of Idaho. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Senator Carl Crabtree and Representative Brooke Green, as well as Representative Megan Blanksma – for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in broadband infrastructure,” Governor Little said.

Idaho was able to support more than 100 projects and improve connectivity for tens of thousands of households in rural Idaho last year with new broadband investments through the CARES Act. Public safety organizations, local governments, and medical clinics and hospital facilities across the state also benefited through last year’s investments in broadband infrastructure, equipment, and services.

