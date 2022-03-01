CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1255 into law Tuesday, putting $50 million toward the new “Empowering Parents” grants.

The grants are part of Governor Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan for record investments in families and education.

“The Empowering Parents grants reinforce this fact – a person’s education starts in the home. Parents are in the driver’s seat, as they should be and always will be in Idaho. The Empowering Parents grants put families in control of their child’s education and helps set them up for success,” Governor Little said.

Throughout Idaho and the country, the pandemic pushed many parents toward new ways of meeting the educational needs of their children. In 2020, Idaho served 18,000 Idaho families and 46,000 students with grants to help cover educational needs outside the classroom.

Senate Bill 1255 builds on that success, putting new resources toward similar grants to cover things such as computers, tutoring, internet connectivity and other needs so students have the best chance for success.

The Empowering Parents grants will be available for both public and non-public students to address learning loss and provide support for our most at-risk students.

“The Empowering Parents grants were a key part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan, and I appreciate my legislative partners for making it a priority, especially the bill’s sponsors, Senator Lori Den Hartog and Representative Wendy Horman,” Governor Little added. “The children today will become the workforce of tomorrow. We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state prosperous for future generations.”

