BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hourlong AARP telephone town-hall on Wednesday at noon MT.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-69955/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

