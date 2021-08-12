BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Idaho. The press conference is planned to start at 1 p.m. at the Nampa High School. You can watch a livestream below. In the latest report from the Idaho Department of Idaho Health and Welfare, the daily 7-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 people is 27.4. It’s down slightly from its high on August 6 of 30.2. The lowest daily moving average since the pandemic started in March 2020 was on July 5 at 3.4.

Moving 7-day average Incidence Rate / Courtesy: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare

On Wednesday, 736 cases from across the state were reported to the agency. On July 1st, a low of 91 cases was reported. You can view more HERE.

The governor is expected to discuss the Delta variant being seen in the state and the concern of rising cases.

