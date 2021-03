Blackfoot City Hall Blackfoot City Hall

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will visit Premier Technology in Blackfoot on Wednesday to discuss his transportation plan.

Premier Technology, Inc. is a custom fabrication business that was founded in 1996 in Blackfoot. Currently, Premier employs over 300 people.

The post Gov. Little to discuss transportation plan in Blackfoot on Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.